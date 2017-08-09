Getting Married Felt Like Preparing For Film: Bipasha Basu

: Actress Bipasha Basu says when she tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover last year, it felt like she was preparing for a film."A wedding is an amalgamation of curated ideas and the checklist is endless. When I got married, it felt like I was prepping for another film to be honest," Bipasha, who has played a bride in films like Raaz, Race and Barsaat, said in a statement."Now, it has been such a wonderful journey together," she added.She wishes the same happiness to all the readers of the book, The Great Indian Wedding Book, published by Hundred Communications Pvt Ltd."This book will be the anchor at every stage for those desirous of making their big day a magnum opus," said the actress, who sported a red Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga on her wedding day.The book celebrates the fusion of tradition and luxury in India's wedding business and provides a comprehensive insight for brides and grooms-to-be.Trousseau, souvenirs, invitations, cuisine and destinations blend together in a symphony to compose wedding orchestra in harmony and unravel the key ingredients of a dream wedding.Atul Pandey, the founder of Hundred Communications Pvt Ltd, said: "Today, the new age couples are now ready to personalize every aspect of their big day. The fourth edition of The Great Indian Wedding Book helps you best navigate the hassles pertaining to curating and executing your wedding."