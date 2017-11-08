Ghoomar Was Difficult, Says Deepika Padukone

: Actress Deepika Padukone says shooting the song "Ghoomar" for the film Padmavati was challenging for her as it needed delicate moves with the right emotions.Deepika was on Tuesday present for the promotion of the song at a leading radio station here.She said: "I think the toughest part of this song is the fact... As you all have seen the song, we did the steps keeping in mind the minute details - the hip movement and the hand movement. They are not traditionally seen. They are not big, loud steps... It is very fragile and delicate, but at the same time emoting or connecting with the audience... That was a really difficult experience for me."Ghoomar is the first song to come out from the forthcoming movie Padmavati."This folk dance was actually the first time I went to sets as Padmavati, and this is the very first thing we shot. It was really difficult for me because I was just getting to understand the character which I am playing - what is the character, who is she, how she dances and looks, what would be her body language and mannerisms."I was straight away thrown into this song, so it was very challenging for me," added Deepika.At the event here, Deepika even danced to the song with fans.Padmavati is an epic period drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.The film features Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, with Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles. The film is scheduled for release on December 1.