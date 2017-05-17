Gigi Hadid Is Happy To Have a Few Good Friends

New York: Supermodel Gigi Hadid says she is content with the friends she has and cannot afford to constantly add new people to her brood due to her demanding schedule.

The 22-year-old catwalk star says she has lost a lot of friends as she is usually busy so she likes having those people around who understand the challenges she faces, reported Harper's Bazaar magazine.

"I'm good with (the friends) I've got. It's better to have a few really good friends than tons of friends you aren't really sure about. There are people who understand that I love them and who know that when I get back to town I'm going to call them, but sometimes I can't call every day because I'm in weird places," says Gigi.

She adds one learns a lot about their friends once they become famous.