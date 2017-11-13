GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Celebrate Two Years Together with a Kiss on Instagram

Gigi's latest post with Zayn, in which she's seen locking lips with her man, is getting a lot of love from the couple's army of followers.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2017, 10:10 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been a major power couple for millennials for quite a while now; two years to be exact. We know that because Gigi recently took to Instagram to celebrate two years of being with her beau.

After coming into the public spotlight in the British boy band One Direction, Zayn went solo with his singing career and has subsequently met with both critical and commercial success. Meanwhile, Gigi, along with her sister Bella, rules runways across the world and is the face of many fashion and couture brands.

The couple have been very open about their relationship, turning heads whenever they're in public and getting tremendous love on social media for all their posts together from their army of followers. Gigi's latest post with Zayn, in which she's seen locking lips with her man, proves just that.

Gigi's celebratory post's caption reads, "2 yrs w my favourite human" (sic).

