Gippy Grewal Happy With Growth Of Punjabi Film industry

: Actor-singer Gippy Grewal, who has dabbled in both Hindi and Punjabi films, says he is happy about the growth of the regional film industries.Asked how he feels about the growth of Punjabi and regional film industry, Gippy "It feels good. It is our bread and butter... We have started with doing Punjabi and regional films."The actor says his last Punjabi film Manje Bistre crossed Rs 50 crores."Here (in Bollywood) also the film crossing Rs 50 crore is considered a superhit... That means our industry (Punjabi film industry) has grown tremendously. It is just that our top films are of Rs 50 crore plus and in Bollywood the top films even cross that," he added.Grewal feels that the Punjabi film industry has just started."It has just been now that Punjabi films have come and reached to such a level and if we put in more efforts then the business will definitely grow... Wherever the industry grows, it is good for everyone. There is more work and employment. We feel lucky that our industry is growing," he added.Gippy, who was last seen on screen in the Farhan Akhtar starrer Lucknow Central, has now signed his next Hindi film with Nikhil Advani and T-Series.Other details about the untitled film are still under wraps.