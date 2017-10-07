Girls Shouldn't Take Their Dads On First Drive: Kriti Sanon

Actress Kriti Sanon loves driving cars, but says that she can tell from her personal experience that it's a bad idea for girls to have their father's company on their first drive.On the sidelines of the showcase of German luxury car manufacturer Audi's A5 trio here on Friday, Kriti told about her experiences behind the wheel.Born and brought up in Delhi, Kriti learnt how to drive during her college days.Recounting her first memory of driving, she said: "It was college first year. I had got my learner's license and that was the first day I was driving a car. It was exciting for me because before that I only tried my hand at cars of the motor school during my driving classes."My dad was sitting next to me and he was anxious from the beginning. I had to take a U-turn and because of the steering issue, my dad panicked and I panicked even more, and I banged the car into the divider. I think girls shouldn't take their dads on their first ever drive."She burst into laughter and added: "I want to mention that post that accident, I never met with any accident, touchwood."Being a tall girl, Kriti enjoys the comfort and space that a SUV provides. She currently has an Audi Q7, but says she rarely gets to be in the driver's seat."I needed a driver and a new car because after Heropanti, I started attending red carpet events and award functions where I was wearing designer clothes, and driving the car wearing those dresses, or stepping out of the car at the red carpets, appeared difficult."