Giving Playback for SRK was Defining Moment For Me: Aaman Trikha
Singer Aaman Trikha says that giving playback for SRK was one of the most special and defining moments of his life.
Image: A still from the song Butterfly
New Delhi: Singer Aaman Trikha says giving playback for superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the song Butterfly was a defining moment in his career.
"It (giving playback for Shah Rukh Khan) was one of the most special and defining moments for me," Trikha said.
"I thank God for this feeling. Having said that, my hunger and passion to do more and more songs keep increasing by each day. I always believe in looking forward to keep learning and working hard," he added.
Trikha had fun making the song for the film Jab Harry Met Sejal.
In the near future, the singer is coming up with his new single called Ishquaa, a romantic melody.
"Plus there's another romantic song which I've done for a Marathi movie called Fakt Ekdaach, a motivational song for an upcoming Gujarati movie... Then there's a movie coming up soon with Lalit Pandit ji's music in which I've some songs," he added.
