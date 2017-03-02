Glad Akshara is Working with Ajith; He's a Gentleman: Shruti Haasan

Chennai: Actress Shruti Haasan is happy for her sister Akshara, who has teamed up with Tamil superstar Ajith in upcoming Tamil action thriller Vivegam.

Shruti, who considers Ajith to be a "gentleman", had worked with him in 2015 Tamil blockbuster Vedalam.

"I'm happy for Akshara. Ajith is such a gentleman, and to be working with him will be special and memorable for any actor. I'm glad Akshara is getting to work with him," Shruti told IANS.

In Vivegam, it is rumoured that Ajith, who plays an Interpol agent, comes to Akshara's rescue.

Asked if Akshara takes her elder sister's advice on scripts, Shruti said: "We don't discuss scripts. She's very independent and I think it's good this way."

Having made her acting debut with Dhanush and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shamitabh, Akshara will be next seen in romantic comedy Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana.

Vivegam is being directed by Siva, and it also stars Kajal Aggarwal.