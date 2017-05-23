Glad To Be in August Company: Kamal Haasan on Shruti Meeting Neil Gaiman

Chennai: Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan is glad his daughter met British novelist Neil Gaiman, whom he described as her "other hero", at the ongoing 70th edition Cannes Film Festival.

A fan of the author, Shruti attended the premiere of How to Talk to Girls at Parties adapted from Gaiman's short story. The film features Elle Fanning and Nicole Kidman, and is directed by John Cameron Mitchell.

"My baby in Cannes with her other hero. Neil Gaiman. Glad to be in august company," Haasan tweeted on Monday along with a picture of Shruti with Gaiman.

In the past, Gaiman had expressed interest to write a Bollywood musical, provided it stars Shruti Haasan.

This is Shruti's maiden Cannes appearance. She is there to promote her upcoming trilingual historic drama "Sanghamitra", in which she will be seen as a fierce warrior.

According to a source close to the actress, "Neil Gaiman has been one of Shruti's all time favourite novelists. She has followed his work extensively and they had a chance to connect a short while ago over Twitter. They met in Los Angeles and stayed in touch via mails and messages.

"When Neil realised that Shruti was in Cannes, he was thrilled and invited her to attend the premiere of the film as one of his special guests. She was delighted to be a part of his big celebration and attended the premiere on Sunday (May 21)."

The actress sported a black Valentino ensemble and enjoyed the film.