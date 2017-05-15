DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Glad to Have My Mother Back on TV: Alia Bhatt
Mumbai: Actress Alia Bhatt is glad that her mother Soni Razdan has returned to the small screen after a long time with new TV show Love Ka Hai Intezaar.
Soni, best known for her roles in shows like Buniyaad, Saahil, Junoon and Aur Phir Ek Din, was last seen on screen in Aisa Des Hai Mera in 2006.
"Wohoo finally! All the best team Love Ka Hai Intezaar. So glad to have my mommy back on TV," Alia posted on Twitter on Monday.
Besides Soni, Star Plus' Love Ka Hai Intezaar also features Sanjeeda Sheikh and Keith Sequeira.
Soni is also waiting to begin her next directorial venture Love Affair. She will star in director Danish Renzu's Pashmina alongside Suraj Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari as well.
