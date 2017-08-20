Go Goa Gone Sequel May Not Have Zombies, Say Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru

Saif Ali Khan-starrer Go Goa Gone was touted as the first Indian zombie-comedy and its director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK say the second part might not feature the undead creatures.Also starring Kunal Khemu and Vir Das, the 2013 film saw a group of people being attacked by zombies on a deserted Goa island.The director duo has been working on the sequel for a couple of years now, and they say they aren't entirely sure if they want to bring back zombies this time around too."We are debating (on that part), may be not. The humour is in discovery. Earlier they (characters) were trying to figure out what is a zombie. Now it might become too dramatic. We are just toying with the idea. The idea of the film was not about zombies but discovering something alien," Krishna said.The directors say they have a first draft of the sequel ready. The follow-up will retain the same cast."We are now figuring out when to do it. It's all about getting the dates," Raj says.Recently, there were reports that the duo were reworking on the script of Farzi, which they were to direct before A Gentleman happened."Farzi is also something we have in the pipeline.It's not revamped, it is the same script. We were about to make it, then A Gentleman happened. This was ready to go so the producers of Farzi said why don't you finish that and come."The duo is currently gearing up for the release of their latest, A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacquline Fernandez in the lead roles.Krishna says Sidharth, who has done a few action films till now, was the perfect fit to star in the upcoming action- comedy.Raj adds that the way they had designed the film, the Ek Villain actor was a natural choice."We thought he (Sidharth) could be a great action guy because he has the perfect body language and physique. He was the first choice. He did all the stunts on his own."We just wrote an original action comedy that used to be in the 80's and 90's like Lethal Weapon, Die Hard and the fun campy films. It's that film, redone with current sensibilities."The film is scheduled to release on August 25.