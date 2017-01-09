Golden Globes 2017, Live: La La Land Wins Big, Including Best Actress For Emma Stone
A still from La La Land.
It's that time of the year when the best of TV and cinema will be honoured at the 74th annual Golden Globes awards. Red carpet has been rolled out, stars are dressed in designer wear and all eyes are on host Jimmy Fallon, who takes the stage as the host of the ceremony.
From Amy Adams, to Ryan Gosling to our very own Priyanka Chopra, all will descend in LA to honour the best of the best. Catch all the live action here, with us.
