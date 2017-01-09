Golden Globes 2017: Bollywood Celebrities Praise Meryl Streep's Speech
(Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Gauri Shinde and Hansal Mehta have lauded Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep's 74th Golden Globe Awards speech in which she slammed US President-elect Donald Trump.
Streep, who was was honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the gala, said: "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you'll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts."
Praising her courage to put forth her views, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted: "We in our film industry don't even need to give a speech like Meryl Streep... If we just start standing up with those who actually speak up."
Filmmaker Gauri Shinde said: "Let's copy their grace, their guts, not their films. Meryl Streep the real true hero, the star. Golden Globes."
Let's copy their grace,their guts, not their films. #Merylstreep the real true hero, the star. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/akiyIDjeYP
— Gauri Shinde (@gauris) January 9, 2017
Actress Neha Dhupia tweeted: "All hail the queen...When Meryl Streep talks...Hollywood the foreigners the press and the world shuts up and listens! Golden Globes."
All hail the queen ..when #MerylStreep talks.. #Hollywood the #foreigners the #press and the world shuts up and listens!!! 👏 #GoldenGlobes
— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 9, 2017
Composer Vishal Dadlani wrote: I wish we had someone with the courage to feel so deeply, and speak so openly and clearly, here as well. Thank you, Meryl Streep .
I wish we had someone with the courage to feel so deeply, and speak so openly and clearly, here as well. Thank you, #MerylStreep . https://t.co/9owB6PKjFU
— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) January 9, 2017
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta hailed her as a "goddess".
Actress Dia Mirza wrote: "More reason to love Meryl Streep. 'Active empathy' is a choice that few make. Respect", while Sophie Choudry commented: "I love you so much Meryl Streep... Golden Globes bonafide legend."
Meryl Streep. Godess. https://t.co/HnVCgNGWcm
— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 9, 2017
We try so hard to be apolitical and sychophantic. We're afraid to take a stand. We're fearful of power. It shows in most of our films.
— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 9, 2017
