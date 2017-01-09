First published: January 9, 2017, 8:08 AM IST | Updated: 14 hours ago

The 74th Golden Globe Awards began today with Hollywood’s A-listers -- from Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and Natalie Portman -- honoring the year’s exceptional projects in movies and television. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon for the first time, the ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Here's the complete list of winners.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Director — Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Zootopia

Best Foreign Film

Elle (France)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Atlanta, FX

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Song

City of stars, La La Land

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown, Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Screenplay, Motion Picture

La La Land

Best Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

La La Land