Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Hugh Laurie: Meet Golden Globes 2017 Winners
Image courtesy: YouTube
The 74th Golden Globe Awards began today with Hollywood’s A-listers -- from Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and Natalie Portman -- honoring the year’s exceptional projects in movies and television. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon for the first time, the ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Here's the complete list of winners.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Best Director — Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Zootopia
Best Foreign Film
Elle (France)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Atlanta, FX
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Best Song
City of stars, La La Land
Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown, Netflix
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown
Screenplay, Motion Picture
La La Land
Best Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Moonlight
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
La La Land
