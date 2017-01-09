»
Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Hugh Laurie: Meet Golden Globes 2017 Winners

First published: January 9, 2017, 8:08 AM IST | Updated: 14 hours ago
Image courtesy: YouTube

The 74th Golden Globe Awards began today with Hollywood’s A-listers -- from Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and Natalie Portman -- honoring the year’s exceptional projects in movies and television. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon for the first time, the ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Here's the complete list of winners.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical
Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Director — Motion Picture
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Motion Picture — Animated
Zootopia

Best Foreign Film
Elle (France)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Atlanta, FX

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Best Song
City of stars, La La Land

Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown, Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Claire Foy, The Crown

Screenplay, Motion Picture
La La Land

Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical
Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea

Best Motion Picture - Drama
Moonlight

Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
La La Land

