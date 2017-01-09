Golden Globes 2017: Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield Steal Ryan Gosling Moment With an Impromptu Kiss

Trust Ryan Reynolds to take the attention meant for the star of the moment. At the 74th Golden Globes, Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissed each other, while Ryan Gosling stood up to receive his Best Actor Award for La La Land.

Reynolds, who was also nominated for his performance in Deadpool under the same category, shared a kiss with actor Andrew Garfield, as his wife Blake Lively laughed off.

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissing when Ryan Gosling won his award #GoldenGlobes 😂 pic.twitter.com/M1GhyZLG9w — Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) January 9, 2017

While the entire Hollywood looked on, Ryan Gosling had no idea about what was going on behind his back. His shining moment was made extra special by Reynolds and Garfield.

Best GIF from an awards show this year goes to Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissing as Ryan Gosling accepts Best Actor#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WsHa1Ww6fY — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) January 9, 2017

Held at The Beverly Hilton here, the 74th edition of Golden Globes was hosted by Jimmy Fallon.