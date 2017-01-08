Awards show season has officially kicked with the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards all set to begin live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 8! As you pray hard for your favorite stars and films and TV series to bag top honours, we get you all the information that you’d want to know ahead of the much-anticipated star-studded event.

What Time Will Golden Globes Begin?

The awards night will be aired live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 8 at 8 pm ET / 6.30 am (IST) on NBC. In India the event will be aired on Colors Infinity HD, Colors Infinity and VH1. The event will also be live streamed on NBC.com.

Who Is The Host?

NBC decided to rope in the extremely talented and complete entertainer Jimmy Fallon as the host of the Golden Globes 2017. This is the first time that he will take to the stage as the Golden Globes host. “This is the most spontaneous and uninhibited award show on television, and Jimmy’s playful, disarming comedic brilliance makes him the ideal host to enhance and elevate the sense of fun and irreverence that’s made the Golden Globes one of the premier events of the entire broadcast year,” NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt was quoted as saying. Will Jimmy be able to impress stars, courtesy his charm and wit?

Miss Golden Globe, who is it for 2017?

Sylvester Stallone's three daughters, Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, have been selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to share the honor of being 2017's Miss Golden Globe. Yes, they will be handing out trophies and also escort the winners on and off the stage at the event. Sylvester bagged a Globe at last year's ceremony for his act in Creed.

Which new TV shows will be represented?

The HFPA has also selected several shows that are still running in their first season. Examples? Well, The Crown will be pitted against Westworld, This Is Us, Stranger Things and three times nominated Game of Thrones in TV drama category.

Who Will Be Given The Lifetime Achievement Award?

Meryl Streep who has nominations for 30 Globes (including one this year) to her credit will be presented the Cecil B. Demille Award by Viola Davis

Who All Will Be Present At The Event?

Presenters and nominees include Reese Witherspoon, Sofia Vergara, Jessica Chastain, Nicole Kidman, Bryan Cranston, Tom Hiddleston, Denzel Washington, Natalie Portman, Ryan Gosling, Emma Watson, Octavia Spencer, Kerry Washington and Amy Adams.

Bollywood actress and Quantico lead actor Priyanka Chopra will also be presenting at the Awards.

What Else is Happening?

The Globes, which normally doesn't include an “in memoriam” section, could reportedly pay a tribute to Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. “We’re going to acknowledge it, but we’re still in discussion with exactly how we’re going to do that,” executive producer Barry Adelman told Variety

