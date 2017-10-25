Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Parineeti Chopra Starrer Earns $24 Million Worldwide

: Reliance Entertainment-backed Golmaal Again, the latest in the hit Bollywood franchise Golmaal, has garnered $24 million at the worldwide box office in the first four days of its release, the makers said.Director Rohit Shetty said: "I am overjoyed that Golmaal Again has broken records along with spreading happiness, cheer and smiles during this Diwali. I am thankful to the audience for the success and the love they have shown to the Golmaal series."The movie released on October 20, a day after Diwali.Shibasish Sarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Reliance Entertainment, said: "We are delighted with the response Golmaal Again has received. We look forward to many more milestones with this franchise, and from other projects that we are presently working on with Rohit to entertain global audiences."Golmaal Again features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangalmurti Films and Rohit Shetty banner.