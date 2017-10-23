Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Parineeti Chopra Starrer Mints 87 cr In Opening Weekend
The film which features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu in key roles is quite quick in achieving the Rs 100 crore mark.
Image: Youtube/ A still from the song Hum Nahi Sudhrege
The makers of last week’s release Golmaal Again have a reason to celebrate. Despite facing competition from Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar, the film which is helmed by director Rohit Shetty managed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.
The film which features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu in key roles is quite quick in achieving the Rs 100 crore mark.
Going by the figures that trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his official Twitter account, the film’s Indian business amounts to Rs 87.60 crore and overseas collection amounts to Rs 20.62 crore.
“#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr. Total: ₹ 87.60 cr. India biz... OVERSEAS: $ 3.17 million [₹ 20.62 cr],” his tweet read.
Produced in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Films and Manglmurti Films, ticket bookings for Golmaal Again had opened a month prior to its release on October 20.
The film which features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu in key roles is quite quick in achieving the Rs 100 crore mark.
Going by the figures that trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his official Twitter account, the film’s Indian business amounts to Rs 87.60 crore and overseas collection amounts to Rs 20.62 crore.
“#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr. Total: ₹ 87.60 cr. India biz... OVERSEAS: $ 3.17 million [₹ 20.62 cr],” his tweet read.
#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr. Total: ₹ 87.60 cr. India biz... OVERSEAS: $ 3.17 million [₹ 20.62 cr].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017
Produced in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Films and Manglmurti Films, ticket bookings for Golmaal Again had opened a month prior to its release on October 20.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Appear In a Steamy Condom Advertisement
- Murali Vijay Back in India Squad for First Two Tests against Sri Lanka
- Five Vacations You Can Take Before 2017 Ends
- WhatsApp Live Location: Say Hi to This New Feature to Sour Your Relationships
- Rajkummar Rao-Kriti Kharbanda's Pallo Latke Is A Must-Have In Your Playlist This Wedding Season