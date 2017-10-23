Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Parineeti Chopra Starrer Mints 87 cr In Opening Weekend

#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr. Total: ₹ 87.60 cr. India biz... OVERSEAS: $ 3.17 million [₹ 20.62 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017

The makers of last week’s release Golmaal Again have a reason to celebrate. Despite facing competition from Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar, the film which is helmed by director Rohit Shetty managed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.The film which features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu in key roles is quite quick in achieving the Rs 100 crore mark.Going by the figures that trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his official Twitter account, the film’s Indian business amounts to Rs 87.60 crore and overseas collection amounts to Rs 20.62 crore.“#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr. Total: ₹ 87.60 cr. India biz... OVERSEAS: $ 3.17 million [₹ 20.62 cr],” his tweet read.Produced in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Films and Manglmurti Films, ticket bookings for Golmaal Again had opened a month prior to its release on October 20.