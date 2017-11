Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer is Now Among the 10 Top-Earning Bollywood Blockbusters

#GolmaalAgain [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr, Sun 1.69 cr, Mon 41 lakhs, Tue 50 lakhs, Wed 39 lakhs. Total: ₹ 202.73 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER!

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2017

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again might have received mixed reviews from the critics, but the film has managed to impress the audience. The proof of which is its ever-increasing box office collection. In its fourth week, the film has toppled over the 200 crore mark and minted over Rs 202 crores.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the film's collection. He also termed the film a blockbuster, owing to its splendid business at the Indian box office. "#GolmaalAgain [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr, Sun 1.69 cr, Mon 41 lakhs, Tue 50 lakhs, Wed 39 lakhs. Total: ₹ 202.73 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER!" he wrote.Interestingly, the film is now among Bollywood's top 10 domestic box-office blockbuster hits, the list which includes the likes of Baahubali 2, Aamir Khan's Dangal, 3 Idiots and PK, Salman Khan's Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express, Dhoom 3 and Kick.The film which features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu in key roles, released on October 20.In an official statement , filmmaker Rohit expressed his elation and said, "I am overjoyed by the continuous love shown by the fans of Golmaal and this is evident by the sheer numbers at the box office."