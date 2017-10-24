Golmaal Again Box Office Collection: Rohit Shetty's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark
Starring Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Tushhar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu in key roles, the film has left the cash registers ringing at the box office.
Image: Youtube/ A still from the song Hum Nahi Sudhrege
Rohit Shetty's directorial Golmaal Again, which released on October 20, has crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark on Tuesday. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Tushhar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu in key roles, the film has left the cash registers ringing at the box office.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. "#GolmaalAgain passes the crucial ‘Monday test’ with SOLID numbers... Crosses ₹ 100 cr mark... SUPERB..." he wrote.
He also shared that the film has earned over Rs 103.64 cr so far.
Another film, Secret Superstar, starring Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan in key roles, released on the same day. Despite the rave reviews, the film is only growing slowly on the box office and has earned over Rs 33 crore.
#SecretSuperstar Thu 4.80 cr, Fri 9.30 cr, Sat 8.71 cr, Sun 8.50 cr. Total: ₹ 31.31 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 23, 2017
