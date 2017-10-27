GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Golmaal Again Earns Over 120 Crore: This is How Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Rohit Shetty, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi Celebrated Film’s Success

Rohit Shetty and the cast of Golmaal Again met up for lunch to celebrate the film's success.

News18.com

Updated:October 27, 2017, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Golmaal Again Earns Over 120 Crore: This is How Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Rohit Shetty, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi Celebrated Film’s Success
Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra's official Twitter account
Director Rohit Shetty has struck gold at the box office again with Golmaal Again, which joined the 100 crore-plus club with ease. And the entire team is celebrating.

Shetty caught up with Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor over lunch on Thursday to celebrate their collective success. And even though Ajay Devgn wasn't present, the team had a blast.

Parineeti took to social media to share images from the lunch, as well as express her appreciation for the film's fans.







Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, I am Public Agent and Want Responsible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES