Thankyou for making Golmaal the BIGGESTTT FILM EVERRRR!!! ❤️😍❤️😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/qhHab4VSSI — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 26, 2017

Director Rohit Shetty has struck gold at the box office again with Golmaal Again, which joined the 100 crore-plus club with ease. And the entire team is celebrating.Shetty caught up with Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor over lunch on Thursday to celebrate their collective success. And even though Ajay Devgn wasn't present, the team had a blast.Parineeti took to social media to share images from the lunch, as well as express her appreciation for the film's fans.