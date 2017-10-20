Golmaal Again Movie Review Live: Will It Be a Laugh Riot?
News18.com | October 20, 2017, 9:54 AM IST
The boys are back; whether this is a good thing or not remains to be seen. This is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty's incredibly lucrative Golmaal franchise, featuring the same cast of characters, with a few additions and substitutions.
This time around Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tushar Kapoor return to their old neighborhood to move into a huge mansion. The only problem is that the previous tenants haven't left the place and they're rather er, spirited. Let's see how the gang deals with the haunting presence.
Oct 20, 2017 9:54 am (IST)
Finally, Tabu isn't repeating herself. There's something new about her role in Golmaal Again.
#GolmaalAgain tweet film review: #Tabu serves as the film's narrator and guiding light to all the spirits that haunt it