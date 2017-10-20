Golmaal Again Movie Review Live: Will It Be a Laugh Riot?

The boys are back; whether this is a good thing or not remains to be seen. This is the fourth film of Rohit Shetty's incredibly lucrative Golmaal franchise, featuring the same cast of characters, with a few additions and substitutions.



This time around Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tushar Kapoor return to their old neighborhood to move into a huge mansion. The only problem is that the previous tenants haven't left the place and they're rather er, spirited. Let's see how the gang deals with the haunting presence.



Oct 20, 2017 9:54 am (IST) Finally, Tabu isn't repeating herself. There's something new about her role in Golmaal Again. #GolmaalAgain tweet film review: #Tabu serves as the film's narrator and guiding light to all the spirits that haunt it — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) October 20, 2017

Oct 20, 2017 9:36 am (IST) Golmaal Again kicks off in the typical Rohit Shetty style. #GolmaalAgain live tweet film review: The credits roll with the title track, slick with fast cars and dance moves — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) October 20, 2017

Oct 20, 2017 9:34 am (IST) Planning to watch Golmaal Again this weekend? Follow our live tweet review first. #GolmaalAgain tweet review: Join us for the live tweet review of @ajaydevgn s new movie — Shantanu David (@dilettantediner) October 20, 2017

Oct 20, 2017 9:07 am (IST) Ajay Devgn seems to have a penchant for ghost stories. His film - Ram Gopal Varma’s Bhoot- also had his fans see him spend time with ghosts.

Oct 20, 2017 9:01 am (IST) Among the many interesting additions to the recent installment are Tabu and Parineeti Chopra. They join the Golmaal franchise for the first time.

Oct 20, 2017 8:59 am (IST) Golmaal Again follows under horror comedy genre, which was most successfully used by Priyadarshan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007.