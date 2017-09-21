Golmaal Again New Posters Are Piquing Up The Excitement

From a fan to being a part of this amazing franchise, loving it! 😍 Stay tuned for the trailer! #GolmaalAgainTrailerTomorrow @GolmaalMovie pic.twitter.com/55c96dO4M5 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 21, 2017

The popular Golmaal franchise is back again. After announcing the official date of the trailer release, the makers and the film's cast took to Twitter to share the new posters of Golmaal Again.Golmaal Again, which is the fourth installment of the franchise directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tusshar Kapoor.Parineeti, who is a new addition to the family, took to Twitter to share her excitement."From a fan to being a part of this amazing franchise, loving it! 😍 Stay tuned for the trailer! #GolmaalAgainTrailerTomorrow @GolmaalMovie," she wrote.In an interview, Parineeti also expressed how she had a great time on the film set. "We are having loads of fun shooting Golmaal Again. It is the best set I have ever been on. Rohit and his entire 'Golmaal' gang is just mad. The film is big, so I am having a fun time with the entire team which has become like a family," she said.The film is touted to be a special one in ways more than one. But while there are new additions to the cast, some familiar faces including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen and Sharman Joshi among many others won't be a part this time.The film is locked for a Diwali release.