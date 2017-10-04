Golmaal Again Opens Ticket Bookings Weeks In Advance

The makers of comedy entertainer Golmaal Again, presented by Reliance Entertainment, opened ticket bookings for the film a month prior to its release on October 20.The ensemble cast movie's makers have partnered with Paytm, bringing it on board as the film's official ticketing partner.Shibasish Sarkar, COO, Reliance Entertainment, said in a statement: "The response to the trailer has been overwhelming and we look forward to continue reaching out to the fans of the franchise and giving them every reason to watch Golmaal Again this Diwali."Owing to all the anticipation, we are happy to have been able to associate with Paytm and make our film the first one to open ticket bookings four weeks ahead of its release."The film's director Rohit Shetty said, "It is indeed a great feeling to witness the anticipation around the film and to see the movie-goers booking their seats month in advance to watch Golmaal Again."Produced in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Films and Manglmurti Films, Golmaal Again features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu and Tabu.