1-min read

Golmaal Again: Parineeti Chopra To Sing Hum Nahi Sudhrenge

Parineeti along with Shetty and actors Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu appeared on TV show Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2 to promote Golmaal Again, which will release on Friday.

IANS

Updated:October 21, 2017, 9:36 AM IST
A file photo of Parineeti Chopra.
Mumbai Actress Parineeti Chopra, who turns 29 on Sunday, has got an early birthday gift from filmmaker Rohit Shetty as she will sing the new version of popular song "Hum nahi sudhrenge" from Golmaal Again.

On the show, Shetty said: "Parineeti was irritating me in the entire movie, she kept saying, ‘Sir, can I sing, can I sing', so there is good news for her. So our company T-Series they have sent an offer now. Our song ‘Hum nahi sudhrenge', they want Parineeti to sing it."

To that, Parineeti said: "Oh Thanks! What are you saying. This year my birthday came early.".

Shetty added: "Yes, they want you to sing it. It is necessary for good things to happen with bad things. But this is a serious thing. ‘Hum nahi sudhrenge' they want you to do."

The original song was sung and composed by Armaan and Amaal Malik.

The episode of Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2 featuring the Golmaal Again stars will be aired on Zoom on Saturday.
