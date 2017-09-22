Golmaal Again Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty Present the Same Old Wine, Horror Style

The trailer of Rohit Shetty's much-awaited film Golmaal Again is finally here and it's yet another no-brainer from the director's kitty.The three-minute-long trailer sees a paranormal touch as the story unfolds. Ajay Devgn and Shreyas Talpade set the base for the audience as the trailer opens to a howling background score. What follows is a series of supernatural events that set the tone of a paranormal existence in the house where all the characters live. The fourth installment of the popular franchise looks like a horror comedy with the addition of Parineeti Chopra and Tabu in the cast.Parineeti and Ajay will be seen romancing each other, and the maker has made sure to bring the age-gap, as a joke. Throughout the trailer, the slapstick comedy stays true to its genre and offers the usual chuckles. The tagline of the film itself asks viewers to apply 'no logic, just magic'.The done-to-death old jokes, redundant chemistry between the actors and same boring car stunts just make you yawn away the three minutes. However, the film might just strike a chord with the film's loyal fan-base. Though there is no plot, acting or genuine laugh that can be promised.Golmaal Again releases on Diwali, this year.