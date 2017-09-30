Golmaal Team To Decode Success of Franchise

The team of Golmaal Again, led by director Rohit Shetty and the movie's actors, will come together as part of a panel at the Jio MAMI Movie Mela here next month to discuss the success of the comedy franchise in Bollywood.The third edition of the Movie Mela, ahead of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, will be held on October 7 at a hotel in Juhu here.Rohit, apart from Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu, will be in conversation on how the country's biggest comedy franchise was created. The director and cast will take the audience behind the scenes sharing the journey that Golmaal has been, read a statement.Apart from them, ace music composer duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani will share about their journey of jamming and writing songs together, as well as open up on five of their most favourite songs -- the stories on the making of those songs and also how those songs made their lives and changed them for the good too.Thereafter, filmmaker Karan Johar will get Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to open up on how they cope with stardom, how they navigate the industry, what is their relationship with their contemporaries, the worst film that was offered to them and the one that they should not have said no to.The Movie Mela requires registration for entrance.