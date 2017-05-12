Good Cinema Theatres Are Overtaking Quality Of Films Now: Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who inaugurated a new multiplex at a mall, said that with the advancement of technology, the quality of luxurious experience of movie viewing is increasing whereas the quality of cinema is going to the opposite direction.

"Earlier, during my childhood we used to watch lots of good film in bad theatres. These days, good cinema theatres are overtaking the quality of films now," Shah Rukh told media here.

He added: "Film watching is always experiential. This kind of beautiful, technically advanced theatre with 3D, leaser projection that offers good experience to our audience, also encourages us to make good films."

The inauguration took place at the R City mall, Ghatkopar, located in suburban Mumbai, in presence of Siddharth Jain, the director of Inox Group of companies.

With nine screen laserplexes, the 58,000 square feet theatre will offer movie goers a luxurious experience with interactive automated box office, interactive menu and LED video wall.