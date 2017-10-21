Justice League Sequel Is Good News for All DC Fans

: A Sequel to Justice League is already in development, says actor JK Simmons, who essays Commissioner Gordon in the film.In an interview with Total Film magazine, Simmons said that a script for Justice League 2 is currently being written, reports aceshowbiz.com.Talking about his role in the first film, Simmons said: "Well, Commissioner Gordon wears a trench coat in every scene, so I don't know that the 'pumped up' part is going to be all that evident, especially when you're standing next to Batman!.""But this is the first 'Justice League' movie -- we hope -- of a few. They are working on scripts for 'The Batman' and for the next 'Justice League' movie. It introduces my incarnation of Commissioner Gordon. I don't have a lot to do. I feel like I just dipped my toe in the water of who Commissioner Gordon will be," he added,It is also confirmed that Zack Snyder will direct Justice League 2.The sequel was initially scheduled to release in June 2019, but has since been delayed to accommodate the release of Matt Reeves' The Batman.