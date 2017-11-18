Google Honours Legendary Filmmaker V Shantaram With Doodle on 116th Birth Anniversary

Google on Saturday dedicated a special doodle to mark the 116th birth anniversary of the most celebrated personality in Marathi cinema- V Shantaram.Born as Rajaram Vankurde Shantaram on 18 November in 1901, Shantaram was one of the most influential directors, who delivered some of film's greatest masterpieces. He was best known for helming films, such as Dr. Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje, Do Aankhen Barah Haath and Navrang in his career spanning almost six decades.Shantaram's 1937 directorial Duniya Na Mane was one of the very few films which had left an everlasting impact on the pages of Indian film history. The film about a girl tricked into marriage with an elderly widower had not only reflected the harsh reality but also tackled an existing social issue in a vehement manner. It was probably the first time in the Hindi cinema when a female character was written with such courage and conviction. The movie went on to become both a critical and commercial success and was screened at the Venice International Film Festival.Shantaram gave Marathi cinema its first-ever talkie film in the form of Ayodhyecha Raja in 1932. He further directed Manoos and Amar Bhoopali. The doodle depicts a collage of the director's three films, Amar Bhoopali, Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje and Do Aankhen Baara Haath, all which he made in the 1950s.Shantaram, fondly known as Annasaheb, was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1985 and was posthumously honoured with the Padma Vibhushan in 1992.