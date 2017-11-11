Gossip Girl Actor Ed Westwick Denies Second Rape Allegation

Actor Ed Westwick has denied second rape allegation, saying he is cooperating with the authorities to clear his name.In a statement posted on social media Westwick, 30, said, "It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct," he wrote on Instagram and Twitter."I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."Westwick, who also previously denied Cohen's account, is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department after Cohen filed a sexual assault report Tuesday.Wynn, whose stage name was Aurelie Marie Cao, alleged in a Facebook post that Westwick sexually assaulted her in July 2014 while she was visiting the actor s rented home."I said no and he pushed me face down and (I) was powerless under his weight. I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock," he said.Wynn said she told her then-boyfriend, former "Glee" actor Mark Salling, that she "got raped.""When he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me," she added.Earlier, Cohen, who has played minor roles in several movies and TV series, had alleged that Westwick raped her while she was visiting the actor at his apartment with her then-boyfriend, whom she referred to as a producer who was friends with Westwick.