Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Accused of Rape by Actress

The list keeps getting longer, and the reading ever grimmer. Kristina Cohen, an actress who has appeared on hit shows like Californication, has accused actor Ed Westwick of raping her two years ago. In a detailed Facebook post, Kristina lays out her entire assault at the hands of Westwick, best known to global audiences as Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl, an extremely popular and influential TV show.Kristina alleges that she was raped by the 30-year-old actor at his apartment, after she had visited him there with her then-boyfriend. After the assault, Kristina recalls how her boyfriend at the time dissuaded her from reporting the crime as he said it would ruin her career, as well as his. However, since the Harvey Weinstein revelations, people in Hollywood (and other industries) have been openly coming out with their own horror stories of assault. This prompted Kristina to share her experiences as well. "Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realise the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters," she wrote in her post.Westwick most recently starred in White Gold, and the allegations against him are the latest in a series of accounts of sexual predators in showbiz. After Weinstein, people came forward with allegations about veteran actors Dustin Hoffman and Kevin Spacey, among others.Read the post below: