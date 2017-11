Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Responds to Rape Allegations by Actress

After actress Kristina Cohen accused Ed Westwick of raping her three years ago in the wake of claims of sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein, Westwick responded to the charges against him.Westwick, who became known globally as Chuck Bass from hit show Gossip Girl, took to Twitter to issue a firm denial to Cohen's claim. She had taken to Facebook to write a detailed post recounting her experience, stating that Westwick raped her at his apartment, which she had visited with her then-boyfriend. Hollywood, and indeed other industries around the world, have been reeling from an exponentially increasing number of sexual assault claims by both men and women.Westwick, for his part, maintains he doesn't know "this woman" and that he's never assaulted any woman. Meanwhile, further clarification from him (like an actual statement) is still awaited.Check out his tweet below: