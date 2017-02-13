The big night of Grammy Awards 2017 belonged to Adele. The British singer was nominated in 5 categories and won in all of them including Best Song, Best Record and Album of The Year for her comeback album 25. The singer repeated her 2012 win and became the first artist to win both Song and Album of the year two times.

Adele beat much-expected and most nominated artist Beyonce to win Album of the year but in a very emotional and empowering speech refused to accept the award. The singer said, "Thank you Grammys for the honour but I can't really accept this award. And I'm very humble and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyonce. This album you made, the Lemonade album, is so monumental,"

Adele was all praise for Queen Bey and called her every singer's light. "The way you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel is empowering. And they stand up for themselves. And I love you. I always have."

Adele's moving speech brought many in the audience to tears including the singer herself, Beyonce and her husband Jay Z.

The singer also paid tribute to legendary late singer George Micheal by covering his 1996 single Fastlove. Adele, who had trouble with her live performance at last year's Grammys, asked to restart her tribute telling the audience: "I can't mess this up for him."

She stopped and used an expletive after singing some of a new arrangement of Michael's song as videos and photos of Michael played in the background. She re-sang the song and earned applause and support from the crowd, though Adele was teary eyed.

Beyonce looked every bit a queen as she performed in a glittery gown, gilded crown and gold choker. The pregnant popstar performed two songs from her critically acclaimed album Lemonade. She was introduced by her mother and former stylist, Tina Knowles: "Ladies and gentlemen, with my mother's pride, my daughter, Beyonce."

She walked into the show with nine nominations and won two: best music video ("Formation") and urban contemporary album (Lemonade"). In her speech Beyonce didn't forget to take a political stand, gaining praise from her fans again.

"My intention for the film and album is to create a body of work that would give voice to our pain, our struggles, our doubts, and our history, to confront issues that make us uncomfortable. It's important to me to show images to my children that reflect their beauty, so they can grow in a world, where they look in the mirror, first with their own families as well as in the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys and see themselves," said Beyonce, reading from a card.

"This is something that I want for every child of every race, and I feel that it's vital that we learn from the past and recognise our tendencies to repeat our mistakes."

(With inputs from Associate Press)