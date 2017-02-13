Grammy Awards 2017: Adele Is The Artist Of The Year

To acknowledge the most deserving of 2016, the 59th Grammy Awards are here! Ever since the nominations were announced in December, the internet has been abuzz about the possible winners. While Beyonce's Lemonade is leading the expected winners' list with 9 nominations , Drake's Views and Adele's 25 are not far behind.

Adele, funk revivalist Bruno Mars and metal legends Metallica, Weeknd and Daft Punk will be performing at the Award ceremony.