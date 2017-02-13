  • Associate Sponsor
Grammy Awards 2017: Adele Is The Artist Of The Year

News18.com | February 13, 2017, 10:53 AM IST
Event Highlights

To acknowledge the most deserving of 2016, the 59th Grammy Awards are here! Ever since the nominations were announced in December, the internet has been abuzz about the possible winners. While Beyonce's Lemonade is leading the expected winners' list with 9 nominations , Drake's Views and Adele's 25 are not far behind.

Adele, funk revivalist Bruno Mars and metal legends Metallica, Weeknd and Daft Punk will be performing at the Award ceremony.

Feb 13, 2017 10:54 am (IST)

Here's a quick recap of all that happened at Grammys 2017! 
http://www.news18.com/news/movies/grammy-awards-2017-adele-wins-top-honors-calls-beyonce-an-inspiration-1348390.html


Feb 13, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

And it's a wrap for Grammy 2017! 


Feb 13, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

It's a clean sweep for Adele. After her two big wins, Adele takes home the Album Of The Year too! 


Feb 13, 2017 10:43 am (IST)

And the Record Of The Year goes to.. Hello by Adele! 



Feb 13, 2017 10:40 am (IST)

John Legend with Cynthia Erivo are shining bright on the stage! (Image: Reuters Pictures) 


Feb 13, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

Honouring the ones we've lost in the music community this year. 



Feb 13, 2017 10:34 am (IST)

Sandeep Das brings home the honour for Best World Music Album. It's indeed a big day for India! 



Feb 13, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

Feb 13, 2017 10:26 am (IST)

What a spectacular performance. Take a bow, Chance The Rapper! (Image: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

After three big wins, Chance The Rapper is here to set the stage on fire. (Image: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 10:20 am (IST)

Pentatonix performs a cappella version of ABC. What beats though! 



Feb 13, 2017 10:14 am (IST)

Even the guitarists are dressed like the legendary popstar Prince. It's a sight to behold! 



Feb 13, 2017 10:11 am (IST)

Bruno Mars' tribute to Prince is everything we've been waiting for! (Image: Reuters pictures) 


Feb 13, 2017 10:08 am (IST)

ICYMI -  Dressed in a golden gown, singer Beyonce Knowles, paid a homage to motherhood with her breath-taking perfomance. 
http://www.news18.com/news/music/grammy-awards-2017-pregnant-beyonce-pays-homage-to-motherhood-1348351.html


Feb 13, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

Feb 13, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

Tribe Called Quest takes over the stage with their power packed rap! (Image: Reuters Pictures) 


Feb 13, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

Feb 13, 2017 9:56 am (IST)

And the Grammy goes to... Adele for Hello Best Song Of The Year! (Image: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 9:53 am (IST)

Celine Dion, 5 times Grammy Winner, is here to present the award for the Best Song of the year!


Feb 13, 2017 9:47 am (IST)

Tory Kelli's version of Tragedy is taking the crowd by storm! (Image: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 9:46 am (IST)

Little Big Town is adding an unexplainable oomph factor to BeeGees! 


Feb 13, 2017 9:45 am (IST)

Stayin' alive with Demi Lovato right now! 


Feb 13, 2017 9:38 am (IST)

Feb 13, 2017 9:36 am (IST)

A nice transition from a fiery performance to a soothing one. (Image: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 9:31 am (IST)

Can you feel the fire? Lady Gaga and Metallica are in the house! (Image: Reuters Pictures) 


Feb 13, 2017 9:29 am (IST)

Woah! Lady Gaga and Metallica are here to bring the house down at Grammys 2017! 


Feb 13, 2017 9:25 am (IST)

It's a third win for Chance The Rapper tonight. The Best Rap Album this time! 


Feb 13, 2017 9:21 am (IST)

Feb 13, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

Soon, the audience starts cheering the musical extravaganza begins again. A teary-eyed Adele continues her hauntingly beautiful tribute! 


Feb 13, 2017 9:17 am (IST)

"I can't mess this up for him" - Adele just forgot the lyrics, stopped in between and offered an apology to the audience. 


Feb 13, 2017 9:14 am (IST)

Adele is here for a soul-stirring Grammy tribute to George Michael. 

 


Feb 13, 2017 9:12 am (IST)

Maren Morris and Alicia Keys are bringing to life a rendition like never before. 


Feb 13, 2017 9:10 am (IST)

Beyonce expressed her vision for the world she wants all children to grow up in. That's the world in which all can be allowed to be beautiful, intelligent and capable! (Image: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 9:04 am (IST)

Beyonce bags the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for 'Lemonade'. The win comes after her splendid elaborate ode to motherhood! 
 

 


Feb 13, 2017 9:01 am (IST)

ICYMI - When twenty One Pilots accepted their Grammy in underwear! 
http://www.news18.com/news/movies/twenty-one-pilots-receives-grammy-wearing-underwear-1348337.html


Feb 13, 2017 8:55 am (IST)

And here's presenting the ever-gorgeous Katy Perry with her latest solo 'Chained To The Rhythm'. Are you singing yet? (Image: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 8:47 am (IST)

Feb 13, 2017 8:45 am (IST)

Bruno Mars hits the stage with his classic That's What I Like Right Now! (Image: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

'Sweet times, never seemed so good' - A Carpool Karaoke with James Corden to sweep away the music lovers! 


Feb 13, 2017 8:39 am (IST)

Thomas Rhett and Camila Cabello present the award for Best Country Solo Performance to Maren Morris' My Church. 


Feb 13, 2017 8:30 am (IST)

Feb 13, 2017 8:29 am (IST)

You can't help but just be floored with Beyonce's inimitable charm. Like a Queen! (Image: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 8:25 am (IST)

Please put your hands together for the one and only Beyonce! (Image: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 8:23 am (IST)

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham are here to take you to the world of Peter Pan! (Image: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 8:21 am (IST)

In case you missed it, here's a quick look at the nominations for Grammy Awards 2017. http://www.news18.com/news/movies/grammy-awards-2017-listen-to-the-nominees-before-the-big-ceremony-1348110.html


Feb 13, 2017 8:17 am (IST)

Feb 13, 2017 8:16 am (IST)

And the Best Rock Song goes to the legendary late artist David Bowie for Blackstar. 


Feb 13, 2017 8:12 am (IST)

Ed Sheeran is back on the stage with his 'Shape of You'. Isn't he too magical? (Image: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 8:05 am (IST)

Feb 13, 2017 8:04 am (IST)

Nick Jonas presents the Best Pop Duo/Group award to Twenty One Pilots. Well-deserving! 


Feb 13, 2017 8:02 am (IST)

Keith Urban is performing with Carrie Underwood and we just can't contain our excitement! (Image: Reuters pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 7:57 am (IST)

Chance The Rapper becomes first Black hip-hop artist to take home the Best New Artist award since 1999 at Grammys.


Feb 13, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

It's time to groove as The Weeknd takes over the stage. (Image Courtesy: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 7:46 am (IST)

Jennifer Lopez presents the first award of the night - Best New Artist Winner - to Chance The Rapper. 


Feb 13, 2017 7:44 am (IST)

James Corden is the host for tonight. He just rapped the entire lineup and our wishlist. 


Feb 13, 2017 7:40 am (IST)

Adele says 'Hello' from the stage of 59th edition of the prestigious awards. (Image Courtesy: Reuters Pictures)


Feb 13, 2017 7:35 am (IST)

As we gear up for Grammys 2017, here's a quick update from the red carpet. 
http://www.news18.com/news/lifestyle/grammy-awards-2017-red-carpet-lady-gaga-jennifer-lopez-anoushka-shankar-look-striking-in-their-own-way-1348294.html


Feb 13, 2017 7:23 am (IST)

Beyonce is leading the pack with 9 nominations for her revolutionary album Lemonade. 


Feb 13, 2017 7:21 am (IST)

Winners of the 59th edition of prestigious music awards, Grammys, are to be announced today. 


