Grammy Awards 2017: Adele Is The Artist Of The Year

To acknowledge the most deserving of 2016, the 59th Grammy Awards are here! Ever since the nominations were announced in December, the internet has been abuzz about the possible winners. While Beyonce's Lemonade is leading the expected winners' list with 9 nominations , Drake's Views and Adele's 25 are not far behind.
Adele, funk revivalist Bruno Mars and metal legends Metallica, Weeknd and Daft Punk will be performing at the Award ceremony.
Here's a quick recap of all that happened at Grammys 2017!
And the Record Of The Year goes to.. Hello by Adele!
Congrats to Record Of The Year winner "Hello" @Adele #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/PbymLGzDUy— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
Honouring the ones we've lost in the music community this year.
We honor those we have lost in the music community this year: https://t.co/ZqiJsyhfp5 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jvTyWVG7bR— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
Sandeep Das brings home the honour for Best World Music Album. It's indeed a big day for India!
Sandeep Das @santript gets a Grammy for Best World Music Album. Yayyyyyy ! pic.twitter.com/XHK3lABGIW— Shubha Mudgal (@smudgal) February 13, 2017
#SupportMusic #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/syYS7mRPcD— GRAMMY Advocacy (@GRAMMYAdvocacy) February 13, 2017
Pentatonix performs a cappella version of ABC. What beats though!
.@PTXofficial performs a capella version of "ABC" #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/trUk3VRZpp— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
Even the guitarists are dressed like the legendary popstar Prince. It's a sight to behold!
What a performance! Only at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/c3aGcFKq2O— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
ICYMI - Dressed in a golden gown, singer Beyonce Knowles, paid a homage to motherhood with her breath-taking perfomance.
We the people at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/XvjHa54Ufh— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
And it's @Adele... Hello is the Song of the Year 2016. Congratulations! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/qaZMcHkZlN— News18 Movies (@News18Movies) February 13, 2017
Best Country Album winner @SturgillSimpson takes the #GRAMMYs stage! pic.twitter.com/QWg15hd4AK— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
Beautiful @adele beautiful 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #grammys pic.twitter.com/15wgWaL9Fl— Heisel Mora (@MCHeisel) February 13, 2017
ICYMI - When twenty One Pilots accepted their Grammy in underwear!
That's what WE like! @BrunoMars on the #GRAMMYs stage pic.twitter.com/hGrwuij16S— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
QUEEN BEY 👑👑👑 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/VaD0fntIPV pic.twitter.com/4AkPA5IciJ— GIPHY (@GIPHY) February 13, 2017
"David Bowie was a true original who influenced so many and his art will live forever." - Neil Portnow, Recording Academy President/CEO pic.twitter.com/sdgwPOUVwF— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
"Anyone from anywhere can do anything." - Tyler Joseph from @twentyonepilots pic.twitter.com/PqsYVGfYMR— Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 13, 2017
As we gear up for Grammys 2017, here's a quick update from the red carpet.
