Grammy Awards 2017: Complete List of Winners

News18.com

First published: February 13, 2017, 11:38 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
Here's the complete list of winners.

Adele was the star of the night at Grammy Awards 2017 as she took home all five awards she was nominated for, including album, record and song of the year.

She beat Beyonce in the top three categories with her comeback album 25, and repeated her accomplishments from 2012, when the British star also won album, song and record of the year at the Grammys. She's the first artist in Grammy history to sweep the top three categories twice, and now has a total of 15 Grammys.

Chance the Rapper took home three trophies, including BestNew Artist. And David Bowie’s Blackstar — released just two days before the singer passed away on January 10, 2016 — earned five.

Here's a complete list of winners:

Album of the Year
25, Adele

Record of the Year
Hello, Adele

Song of the Year
Hello, Adele and Greg Kurstin

BestPop Vocal Album
25, Adele

Best Pop Solo Performance
Hello, Adele

Best New Artist
Chance the Rapper

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson

Best Country Album
A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Best Country Solo Performance
My Church, Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jolene [ft. Dolly Parton], Pentatonix

Best Country Song
Humble and Kind, Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

Best Rock Album
Tell Me I'm Pretty, Cage the Elephant

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock Song
Blackstar, David Bowie

Best Rock Performance
Blackstar, David Bowie

Best Alternative Music Album
Blackstar, David Bowie

Best Metal Performance
Dystopia, Megadeth

Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade, Beyoncé

Best Music Video
Formation, Beyoncé

Best Rap Album
Coloring Book, Chance the Rapper

Best Rap Song
Hotline Bling, Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Rap Performance
No Problem, Chance the Rapper [ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]

Best Rap/Sung Performance
Hotline Bling, Drake

Best R&B Album
Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song
Lake By the Ocean, Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

Best R&B Performance
Cranes in the Sky, Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance
Angel, Lalah Hathaway

Best Comedy Album
Talking for Clapping, Patton Oswalt

Best Spoken Word Album
In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox, Carol Burnett

Best Folk Album
Undercurrent, Sarah Jarosz

Best Americana Album
This Is Where I Live, William Bell

Best American Roots Song
Kid Sister, Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

Best American Roots Performance
House of Mercy, Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album
E Walea, Kalani Pe'a

Best Bluegrass Album
Coming Home, O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor

Best Reggae Album
Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley

Best Surround Sound Album
Dutilleux: Sur La Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère de L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement, Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

BestT raditional Blues Album
Porcupine Meat, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Last Days of Oakland, Fantastic Negrito

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Culcha Vulcha, Snarky Puppy

Best Dance Recording
Don't Let Me Down [ft. Daya], The Chainsmokers

Best Dance/Electronic Album
Skin, Flume

Best New Age Album
White Sun II, White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry, John Scofield, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album
Take Me to the Alley, Gregory Porter

Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Country for Old Men, John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom, Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album
Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac, Chucho Valdés

Best Gospel Performance/Song
God Provides Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Thy Will Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters

Best Gospel Album
Losing My Religion, Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Love Remains, Hillary Scott & the Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album
Hymns, Joey+Rory

Best Latin Pop Album
Un Besito Mas, Jesse & Joy

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
iLevitable, iLe

BestRegional Mexican Music Album
Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo), Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album
Donde Están?, Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

Best World Music Album
Sing Me Home, Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble

Sandeep Das with Yo-Yo Ma. Photo courtesy: sandeepdas.com

Best Children's Album
Infinity Plus One, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Best Historical Album
The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector's Edition), Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)

Best Instrumental Composition
Spoken at Midnight, Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
You and I, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Flintstones, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Recording Package
Blackstar, Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Edith Piaf 1915-2015, Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

Best Album Notes
Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along, Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Best Remixed Recording
Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix), André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

Best Engineered Album: Classical
Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles, Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

Best Engineered Album: Non-Classical
Blackstar, David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Greg Kurstin

Producer of the Year: Classical
David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance
Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9, Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording
Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles, James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance
Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1, Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Steve Reich, Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway, Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Schmann & Berg (tie), Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist

Shakespeare Songs (tie), Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)

BestClassical Compendium
Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley

Best Music Film
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years, The Beatles

Best Song Written for Visual Media
Track from Trolls - “Can't Stop the Feeling!,” Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Williams, composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Miles Ahead, Miles Davis & Various Artists; Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers

Best Musical Theater Album
The Color Purple, Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)

