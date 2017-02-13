Grammy Awards 2017: Complete List of Winners

First published: February 13, 2017, 11:38 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday

Adele was the star of the night at Grammy Awards 2017 as she took home all five awards she was nominated for, including album, record and song of the year.

She beat Beyonce in the top three categories with her comeback album 25, and repeated her accomplishments from 2012, when the British star also won album, song and record of the year at the Grammys. She's the first artist in Grammy history to sweep the top three categories twice, and now has a total of 15 Grammys.

Chance the Rapper took home three trophies, including BestNew Artist. And David Bowie’s Blackstar — released just two days before the singer passed away on January 10, 2016 — earned five.

Here's a complete list of winners:

Album of the Year

25, Adele

Record of the Year

Hello, Adele

Song of the Year

Hello, Adele and Greg Kurstin

BestPop Vocal Album

25, Adele

Best Pop Solo Performance

Hello, Adele

Best New Artist

Chance the Rapper

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, Willie Nelson

Best Country Album

A Sailor's Guide to Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Best Country Solo Performance

My Church, Maren Morris

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jolene [ft. Dolly Parton], Pentatonix

Best Country Song

Humble and Kind, Lori McKenna, songwriter (Tim McGraw)

Best Rock Album

Tell Me I'm Pretty, Cage the Elephant

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots

Best Rock Song

Blackstar, David Bowie

Best Rock Performance

Blackstar, David Bowie

Best Alternative Music Album

Blackstar, David Bowie

Best Metal Performance

Dystopia, Megadeth

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Best Music Video

Formation, Beyoncé

Best Rap Album

Coloring Book, Chance the Rapper

Best Rap Song

Hotline Bling, Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)

Best Rap Performance

No Problem, Chance the Rapper [ft. Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz]

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Hotline Bling, Drake

Best R&B Album

Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

Lake By the Ocean, Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)

Best R&B Performance

Cranes in the Sky, Solange

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Angel, Lalah Hathaway

Best Comedy Album

Talking for Clapping, Patton Oswalt

Best Spoken Word Album

In Such Good Company: Eleven Years of Laughter, Mayhem, and Fun in the Sandbox, Carol Burnett

Best Folk Album

Undercurrent, Sarah Jarosz

Best Americana Album

This Is Where I Live, William Bell

Best American Roots Song

Kid Sister, Vince Gill, songwriter (The Time Jumpers)

Best American Roots Performance

House of Mercy, Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

E Walea, Kalani Pe'a

Best Bluegrass Album

Coming Home, O'Connor Band With Mark O'Connor

Best Reggae Album

Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley

Best Surround Sound Album

Dutilleux: Sur La Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère de L'instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement, Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, surround mix engineers; Dmitriy Lipay, surround mastering engineer; Dmitriy Lipay, surround producer (Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony)

BestT raditional Blues Album

Porcupine Meat, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Last Days of Oakland, Fantastic Negrito

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Culcha Vulcha, Snarky Puppy

Best Dance Recording

Don't Let Me Down [ft. Daya], The Chainsmokers

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Skin, Flume

Best New Age Album

White Sun II, White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry, John Scofield, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Take Me to the Alley, Gregory Porter

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Country for Old Men, John Scofield

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom, Ted Nash Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Tribute to Irakere: Live in Marciac, Chucho Valdés

Best Gospel Performance/Song

God Provides Tamela Mann; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Thy Will Hillary Scott & the Scott Family; Bernie Herms, Hillary Scott & Emily Weisband, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Losing My Religion, Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Love Remains, Hillary Scott & the Scott Family

Best Roots Gospel Album

Hymns, Joey+Rory

Best Latin Pop Album

Un Besito Mas, Jesse & Joy

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

iLevitable, iLe

BestRegional Mexican Music Album

Un Azteca En El Azteca, Vol. 1 (En Vivo), Vicente Fernández

Best Tropical Latin Album

Donde Están?, Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

Best World Music Album

Sing Me Home, Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble

Best Children's Album

Infinity Plus One, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

Best Historical Album

The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 12 (Collector's Edition), Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Mark Wilder, mastering engineer (Bob Dylan)

Best Instrumental Composition

Spoken at Midnight, Ted Nash, composer (Ted Nash Big Band)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

You and I, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Flintstones, Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Recording Package

Blackstar, Jonathan Barnbrook, art director (David Bowie)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Edith Piaf 1915-2015, Gérard Lo Monaco, art director (Edith Piaf)

Best Album Notes

Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along, Ken Bloom & Richard Carlin, album notes writers (Eubie Blake & Noble Sissle)

Best Remixed Recording

Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix), André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

Best Engineered Album: Classical

Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles, Mark Donahue, Fred Vogler & David L Williams, engineers (James Conlon, Guanqun Yu, Joshua Guerrero, Patricia Racette, Christopher Maltman, Lucy Schaufer, Lucas Meachem, LA Opera Chorus & Orchestra)

Best Engineered Album: Non-Classical

Blackstar, David Bowie, Tom Elmhirst, Kevin Killen & Tony Visconti, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (David Bowie)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Producer of the Year: Classical

David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance

Shostakovich: Under Stalin's Shadow - Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9, Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Corigliano: The Ghosts Of Versailles, James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero, Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette, Lucy Schaufer & Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1, Krzysztof Penderecki, conductor; Henryk Wojnarowski, choir director (Nikolay Didenko, Agnieszka Rehlis & Johanna Rusanen; Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra; Warsaw Philharmonic Choir)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Steve Reich, Third Coast Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway, Zuill Bailey; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Schmann & Berg (tie), Dorothea Röschmann; Mitsuko Uchida, accompanist

Shakespeare Songs (tie), Ian Bostridge; Antonio Pappano, accompanist (Michael Collins, Elizabeth Kenny, Lawrence Power & Adam Walker)

BestClassical Compendium

Daugherty: Tales Of Hemingway; American Gothic; Once Upon A Castle, Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley

Best Music Film

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years, The Beatles

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Track from Trolls - “Can't Stop the Feeling!,” Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, John Williams, composer

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Miles Ahead, Miles Davis & Various Artists; Steve Berkowitz, Don Cheadle & Robert Glasper, compilation producers

Best Musical Theater Album

The Color Purple, Danielle Brooks, Cynthia Erivo & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists; Stephen Bray, Van Dean, Frank Filipetti, Roy Furman, Joan Raffe, Scott Sanders & Jhett Tolentino, producers (Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell & Allee Willis, composers/lyricists) (New Broadway Cast)