Grammy Awards 2017: Listen to The Nominees Before the Big Ceremony

The 59th Grammy Awards are all set to be announced tonight (7:30 am IST). Ever since the nominations were announced in December, the internet has been abuzz about the possible winners. While Justin Beiber's Purpose and Beyonce Lemonade are leading the expected winners' list, Drake's Views and Adele's 25 are not far behind.

Here's a playlist of the songs nominated for the big Music Award.

The field is led by Beyoncé with 9 nominations, followed by similarly huge stars Drake, Rihanna and Kanye West (8 each). Queen Bee, who has 20 Grammys already and is the most nominated woman in Grammy history with 62 nods over the course of her career, is also the first artist to earn nominations in the pop, rock, R&B and rap categories in the same year.

Adele, funk revivalist Bruno Mars and metal legends Metallica, Weeknd and Daft Punk will be performing at the Award ceremony.