Grateful to Arshad for Showing Me the Way to Do a Film Like Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar says he is grateful to "friend" Arshad Warsi for showing him the way to do a film like Jolly LLB 2.

Arshad played the lead role in the original film but Akshay replaced him in the sequel. He earlier said that he was supposed to do the sequel but Fox Star Studios decided to go with Akshay as he is a bigger star.

Akshay said he spoke to Arshad after coming on board for the court room drama. "I did speak to Arshad. He is not small (actor). He is my good friend. People just blow up things out of proportion," the actor said in an interview.

"I am very grateful to Arshad to show me the way of doing a film like this. He made the way for me, he made things easy for me. He made this film very big and I hope that Jolly LLB 2 also turns out to be a good film." Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 also features Huma Qureshi while Saurabh Shukla will reprise his role of a judge.

The fill will hit the theatres on February 10.