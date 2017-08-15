Grateful To My Directors: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Her Diverse Roles As An Actress

As an actor one is expected to be versatile enough to play just about everything. At least that’s the general perspective regarding acting as a profession. An actor is expected to be well-versed in drama, comfortable with comedy and be able to tackle most difficult performance with ease. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too had high expectations to meet when she entered Indian film industry.After she worked with stylists, designers and photographers as a model, and won the coveted Miss World title, movies was the next most obvious option.Several popular directors expressed their desire to work with her. Even though she was inundated with offers, Aishwarya made her debut with a Tamil film in 1997. This was indeed a beginning to her most remarkable and successful journey in the showbiz industry.The actress, who admits to not treading the traditional path accompanied by daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, shared her thoughts about the diverse work she has done in a recent conversation with CNN News18’s Entertainment Editor Rajeev Masand.“I’m very grateful with the kind of work my directors have enriched my life. That’s also what I said at the festival. While we talk about diversity, I’m happy to have enjoyed it in my career. We are happy to say that we made those choices but the offers came our way to make those choices,” she said.The actress who also spoke about her movie choices in the recent past. “In 2016, I had Sarbjit on one hand and ADHM on the other. So many were like ‘What she is doing? What is she choosing?’ But I’m glad about it and thankful to my audience. I know there are some people who’d still be discussing – can she act or not. I’m like ‘Don’t question some of the best directors because I don’t think they’d risk their scripts or productions. Thank you for visual compliments but I has worked hard to be able to put forth the substance.”