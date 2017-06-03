Grey Characters are Now Becoming Cool: Vivek Oberoi



New Delhi: He has portrayed a gangster, criminal and is now set to play a biopic titled Rai on a former underworld don Mutthuppa Rai. Actor Vivek Oberoi says grey characters are now becoming cool.

"The kind of accolade people get for negative characters now is amazing. Whether is is Riteish in 'Ek Villain' or whether myself as Maya Dolas in 'Shootout At Lokhandwala' and the kind of love I got for it... or even in 'Krissh'... Yeah I think there is appreciation," Vivek said.

The 40-year-old actor also praised superstar Shah Rukh Khan's role in the 1993 film "Baazigar" and said he absolutely loved his performance.

"So, I think grey shade or anti-heroes are becoming really cool," he added.

Vivek is currently promoting his forthcoming film Bank Chor directed by Bumpy. The comedy film also stars Riteish Deshmukh.