Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off Coming To ABC

Los Angeles: ABC has ordered a Grey's Anatomy spin-off series centered on Seattle firefighters.

ABC Network president Channing Dungey made the announcement at network's Upfront presentation in New York City, reported E! online.

The characters in the spin-off will be introduced in a season 14 episode of Grey's Anatomy before joining the line-up midseason.

According to the network, the still-untitled spin-off will follow these brave men and women from captain to newest recruits they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

"No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda Rhimes, and

Grey's' signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff," said Dungey.