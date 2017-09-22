Grooming Is A Form Of Hygiene: Aditya Roy Kapur

: Actor Aditya Roy Kapur says he doesn't feel the need to take too many fashion risks."I don't feel too obligated to have to change the way I dress because I am a public personality or I am a celebrity. I like to be well put together if it's a formal event, otherwise I like to be casual I like to stick to the things I like. I don't take too many fashion risks I don't feel the need to," said Aditya.The Aashiqui 2 actor also believes there is nothing to be embarrassed about being well groomed."I think grooming is a form of hygiene in a way so I think when someone is hygienic and well groomed, its nothing to be embarrassed about," he added.