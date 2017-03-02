Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2: Action Packed Final Trailer Introduces Kurt Russell As Star-Lord's Father

The new and final trailer of Marvel's Guardian of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is out and it gives a glimpse of the fun, action-filled ride it's going to be. The highlight of the trailer is the introduction of Kurt Russell as Peter aka Star Lord's father.

The action pumped trailer features Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and Baby Groot along with Nebula, Yondu and Mantis. All the characters either fighting within themselves or for a bigger cause, to save the galaxy. Rocket and Baby Groot's chemistry is unmissable, while Chris Pratt is at his casual best as Star-Lord. A new villain Ayesha has been introduced in the final trailer whose motive is to cleanse the universe of the weaklings.

The other person new in the gang (or not) is Kurt Russell. Yes, Russell is set to play Star-Lord's father Ego (Yes, Ego: The Living Planet from the comics!). He will be shown living inside a giant spaceship explaining The Living Planet bit.

Well, we can't wait to find out how and why new relations have been forged and what power are our Guardians fighting this time around. The film is set to release in May and thus we can't wait for summer time to come already.