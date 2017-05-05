When the world of Marvel was filled with damaged superheroes holding the moral flag high, appearing in a never-ending emotional roller coaster, Guardians of The Galaxy came to save the day. In 2014, Marvel took a break from its regular superhero stuff and went all notorious with its saviours. The thieves, murderers and rejected from the galaxy united to save the day and in turn gave fans a hilarious action-packed ride. However, its sequel Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2 fails to adhere to the memo set by its 2014 processor, but then there is no love lost for the franchise. Is there?

Undoubtedly, the sequel is grander, equipped with ballistic action and revolves entirely around Star-Lord, with emotions taking a front seat in this sassy spaceship. It is the storyline that works hard to make the rookie franchise more emotional, fitting- the bill of being in Marvel Universe.

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2 is an extravagant follow-up, made with the same fervour and dazzle. However, time and again, the sense of something missing keeps arising. Vol. 2 is definitely an adventure worth taking, but unlike the first Guardians, this one feels like a strenuous amount of fun resulting in lesser high feeling.







The first film was about how the Guardians met and teamed up, and part of it's the beauty was that you could feel just how much the characters disliked each other. The quips and the retorts were spontaneous and genuine- a part of the enthrallment of seeing this team come together out of necessity. All this made the film feel more like an origin story. Vol. 2, on the other hand, is an origin story. The Guardians are now a seasoned team, but the movie is all about Peter Quill's daddy-issues.

Chris Pratt, through it all, keeps his swagger intact and as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, his humour and disdain are likable. However, in emotional sequences, you can feel his face going blank when ideally there should be conflict all over. The ones who take the cake here are Yondu for his acts and Baby Groot. The little twig is too adorable and cuddly that even rogue- Ravagers refuse to kill him.







The gods of sci-fi spectacle are of course served in the best way possible as the climax of Vol. 2 is exorbitant, appealing, touching, and just obligatory good-enough in the world of rookies.

Guardians of The Galaxy struck a chord with the audience for being a rock n roll space concert in the Universe of Opera; a spectacular extravaganza, without a stray shot or sequence out of place. So the benchmark for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 wasn't really to top the first film but to match it. Unfortunately, it doesn't.

The difference between the Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel is that the latter is filled with a certain pride, taking away the rookie essence of a badass film. However, the film still remains a fun-ride, fans must take. Apart from the comparison from its classic predecessor, it is a story worth knowing and climax worth sobbing.

As Baby Groot would say it, "I am Groot"

Ratings: 2.5/5