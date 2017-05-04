Guardians of The Galaxy 2 Opens The Portal to 2017's Superhero Extravaganza

Summers are here and so is the superhero season. The best of Marvel and DC are all set to entertain the fans this year with the much-anticipated movies of our favourite characters. While 2016 was the year of introduction for various superheroes, 2017 is the show time. Although the superhero action time arrived a little late this year, with the release of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 2, the back to back extravaganza begins. With stand alone films of Thor, Spiderman from Marvel and a DC's group attack with Justice League, the comic universe lovers are all set to have a gala time.

Let's take a look at the films from the cinematic universes of Comic-book giants that are going to take us on an action-packed ride.

Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 2- May 5

Star-Lord and his team of rogues are back to save the galaxy again. The open-ended, notorious franchise of the Marvel Universe is one of the most loved and awaited by the fans. The fact that the film defies its own league of righteous superheroes, Guardians are trouble-makers in a safe world and saviours in a troubled one. This oxymoron-ish placement of Star-lord and his team makes this franchise a delight and thus the perfect opener for superhero year. The series is also a necessary piece in the puzzle of Avengers' final war with the ultimate evil, Thanos. With an important storyline, weaving the future of Marvel's Avengers, and some ruffian action from Star-lord, Gamora, Drax and Rocket along with Yondu, Nebula, and Mantis, Guardians of The Galaxy promises a fool-proof action-adventure. Oh, and then there is Baby Groot. Do we need any more reason to be excited?

Wonder Woman - June 2

She won our hearts with her debut appearance in DC Cinematic Universe with Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Wonder Woman was, in fact, the only thing fans loved without any debate. DC Universe's one of the most popular character's first feature film has already been a talk of the town because of its impressive first look and Gal Gadot portrayal of the daughter of Zeus, Diana Prince of Themyscira. A complete film on the life of Diana and how she becomes Wonder Woman is a story every DC fan wants to experience. Her journey from being Zeus' daughter to becoming the saviour of many including Superman and Batman, is what is keeping us excited. Much was revealed in the Wonder Woman trailer, including a new look at a young Diana Prince training with the Amazons. Her warrior aunt teaching her that battles aren’t always fair before Diana unleashes the force of her mystical bracelets. That was a glimpse that made us root for our beloved female DC hero.

Spiderman: Homecoming - July 7

We loved a 16-year-old superhero with spider power when he snatched Captain America's shield from the oldest Avengers' hands in Civil War. Now, an entire film on this young member from Team Iron Man is up and about to entertain Marvel fans. Peter Parker's story is not unknown, courtesy Sam Raimi and Marc Webb. Tobey Maguire introduced the character in the cinematic world and Andrew Garfield took it forward. However, this Marvel reboot of the popular 'Man' is sassier, funnier and more contemporary. Call it the Universe's recent rendezvous with Dead pool or Guardians effect, this Parker does not look depressed. Also, Tony Stark aka Iron Man is on his side to train him in his new, high-tech suit. Tom Holland debuts as a young, more spirited, web-spewing man with a flying spider in his suit. Let's get ready to sway with ballistic action sequences and hilarious banter between mentor iron man and his pupil. This Spiderman has swag and we can't wait to see his story unfold.

Thor: Ragnarok - Nov 3

The third film from Thor franchise is set to take the visions forward that appeared in Avengers: The Age of Ultron. The god was last seen with Doctor Strange in post credit scene asking for help from Marvel's most mystical superhero on Earth. It’s the twilight of the gods, and Thor might need a little gamma-powered green help in his potentially final film. The teaser got us on the edge as Hella- Goddess of Death takes over Asgard and the mighty Thor is left to amuse Grandmaster in their fighting arena. With the presence of so many talented actors (read: Cate Blanchet and Jeff Goldblum) and the return of our favorite anti-hero Loki on Thor's side (probably) this 'out-of-the-world' story is making us excited for November. Also, Thor is joined by his 'work-friend' Hulk and we might see a cameo by Doctor Strange as well. So much to see in so little time, Marvel ' y u do dis?'

Justice League- November 17

The film of 2017, Justice League, is what all superhero fans have been waiting for. With a flop show by DC Universe in 2016, Wonder Woman and Justice League seem like a much-required redemption. Justice League will see super-humans uniting to fight the evil, post-Superman's demise, with the help of an older Batman and Wonder Woman (yes! It's a double treat dear fans!). With the likes of Flash, Aqua Man, Mera, Cyborg joining their powers with Wonder Woman and Batman an explosion of fantasy-action is bound to happen. Taking a break from all its darkness, DC is inclined on a lighter side, as humor finds its way in Batman's cave. Let's join our forces and wait until November to see this action-cluster unfold and result in an amazing cinematic experience.

2017 is the year where leagues are being formed and storylines are being linked for a more intense and intricate 2018, in both the superhero universe. This superhero season, let's sit back, wear our 3D glasses and be prepared to get blown away with so much action.