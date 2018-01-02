Guinness Record Holder and Telugu Ghazal Maestro Srinivas Arrested on Charges of Sexual Harassment

A popular Telugu Ghazal singer, Kesiraju Srinivas, also known as "Ghazal Srinivas" was arrested by Punjagutta police on Tuesday on charges of sexually assaulting a woman in Hyderabad.According to the police, action was taken after the victim complained against Srinivas for sexually and mentally harassing him for past many months."We got a complaint on December 29. The victim alleged that accused was harassing her, like forcibly hugging and kissing and threatened her. We booked case under relevant sections and he is taken into custody. There is sufficient evidence against the accused." said an investigating officer.The victim was working as a radio jockey in a web radio Aalaya Vani.Multi-lingual singer Srinivas shot to fame, after he entered into various "Guinness Book of Records" for singing songs in multiple languages.