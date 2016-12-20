Gulzar Continues to be the Best Poet in Bollywood: Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut, who graced the launch of "Between The Poet And Her Pencil" -- a collection of poetry by her friend Bondina Elangbam -- says Gulzar continues to be one of the best writers that India has.

"I think people these days don't really pay attention to sensitive and fine things like poetry and shayari. Even till now, Gulzar is the best we have, so I think we really need to encourage talent and I hope that Bondina's work reaches far," Kangana said here.

Kangana and Bondina were in school together.

"We drifted away and I met her two years ago when I was promoting 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' in Chandigarh. We met at our school and that's when I got to know that Bondina is pursuing arts, poetry and writing. She sent me some of her work and then I offered to write a foreword for her book," Kangana added.

Kangana also spoke about poetry losing its ground because she feels that people are now more interested in playstation than books.

"In this age of playstations, poetry is for very selective and fine readers," she said.

Kangana's Rangoon is gearing up for release next year, and the actress has also wrapped up Hansal Mehta's directorial Simran.