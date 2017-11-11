GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Gulzar Pens Poem on Climate Change

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2017, 9:45 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Veteran lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar has penned a poem for the upcoming film Kadvi Hawa.

The poem, titled "Mausam Beghar Hone Lage Hai", is based on the theme of climate change, which is also the central point of the film.

It is narrated from the perspective of nature which is detailing its torture at the hands of mankind. The poem talks about how mankind is hellbent on destroying each and every bit of nature just to satiate its lust for advancement.

Gulzar liked the movie and its idea and therefore penned a poem on the climate issue, which has become the talking point of late after a thick smog engulfed the Delhi-NCR.

The film, directed by Nila Madhab Panda and produced by Drishyam Films, stars Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and Tillotama Shome.

Kadvi Hawa will release countrywide on November 24.
