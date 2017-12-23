Dance 💃🕺 #virushkareception A post shared by Virushka 🔵 (@viratwedsanushka) on Dec 21, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's might have tied the knot in privacy, but their official wedding announcement had sent the nation into a tizzy. And their Delhi reception was as big a hit with the fans as their hush-hush wedding ceremony in the Italian city of Tuscany.The Delhi reception had in attendance PM Modi alongside the extended family members of the couple. And veteran Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan, who sang Sajna ve sajna during the reception, has now wished the couple a long life full of happiness."I came to shower my love on them, but they showered more love on me. 'Mein dillon ardaas karda ke Rab hamesha enha dovan nu khush rakhey teh buriyan nazran toh bachakey rakhey' (From the botton of my heart I wish that the couple stay blessed and may God protects them from all the negativity). May you have a long life, Virat and Anushka," Maan posted on his Facebook page.The couple, who got hitched on December 11, will also be hosting another reception for their friends from film and cricket industry in Mumbai on December 26.