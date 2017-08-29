Ram Rahim Sentenced to 20 years in Jail: Suyyash Rai, Manu Punjabi React

A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh to 20 years in prison. The hearing was held in Sunaria jail, Rohtak. A special court was set up in the jail premises to prevent a repeat of the violence which was witnessed following the announcement of the conviction of the head of the Haryana-based Dera Sacha Sauda on Friday.The CBI court also fined the Dera chief a sum of 30 lakhs for three separate offenses. After the verdict, 50-year-old Singh was seen weeping profusely as he sat on the floor outside the courtroom. He was then forcibly taken away by security personnel.While the CBI lawyer termed it a victory for the process of justice, the defense counsel said the court had given him a light sentence in view of his work for social causes. He also said an appeal would be filed in the high court against the CBI court order.The likes of Suyyash Rai, Shubhangi Atre and Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacted to the verdict and expressed their happiness.: Happy that the law and order is helping the victim to get justice and also that it helped many other girls to be secured from such Godman. I hope people understand the power of spirituality and don't make such mistakes in future. God is the one who is inside every one of us and to find them, we just need to calm our anger and follow the path of positivity.: Our law and order has once again given justice to the victim. This is a proud moment for us. I wish with this no more innocent lives are victims to anyone. I urge people to understand the spiritual values and to not allow such Godmen to play with their worship and faith.: Happy and thankful that our law and order has given justice to the victim. I don't understand how spirituality has been allowed to get framed as a matter of crime by such Godman.: I hope now the people who follow such Godmen will be more careful. I don't understand why people are so hungry to call themselves God. I have never heard tales about Lord referring themselves as God in their human life.: Indian law and order has always taken a stand against the crime. I'm happy that even though late but justice has been in favor of the victim. I would urge my fans and all to stay away from such Godmen. It's better to follow your parents because they are the only ones who will care about their children's goodwill even before thinking about their own benefits.: I am happy that Indian law and order has once again given justice to the victim. I hope the culprit is treated the same way he did the innocent devotees. Above all, this is just a small punishment by humans yet God is there to punish him more.: The people who follow such Godmen should be careful. A God will never ask them to worship him in such a way and will never enjoy such addictions. Our government should take more care about the education facilities. Such devotees are the first victims of illiteracy.: I'm happy and blessed to be an Indian. Our law and order has really given justice to the victim and I hope it keeps going the same way. I urge my fans to be away from such fake men. Also, I think there should be a special law and order for the people who choose to be a Godman so that they can't harm and play with their innocent followers.